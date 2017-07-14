Troopers to be watching for speeders on I-135 and DUIs on the turnpike

Mind your speed if you’re heading north on I-135 from Wichita on Saturday morning.
The Kansas Highway Patrol will be.
Troopers will be watching for speeders on I-135 around 101st Street North starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the patrol’s Facebook page. It’s one of more than a dozen special enforcement patrols planned by state troopers around the state in the next week.
In the Wichita area, troopers will conduct a DUI saturation patrol on the Kansas Turnpike between Mile Markers 33 and 42 — or south of the I-135 interchange in Wichita to near Mulvane — from 9 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday.
They’ll also watch for speeders on I-235 from 9 to 11 a.m. next Friday. Troopers will then do a DUI saturation patrol in Kingman and Reno counties from 9 p.m. on July 21 to 1 a.m. on July 22.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments