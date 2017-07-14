File photo
File photo

Local

July 14, 2017 8:19 PM

Troopers to be watching for speeders on I-135 and DUIs on the turnpike

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

Mind your speed if you’re heading north on I-135 from Wichita on Saturday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol will be.

Troopers will be watching for speeders on I-135 around 101st Street North starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the patrol’s Facebook page. It’s one of more than a dozen special enforcement patrols planned by state troopers around the state in the next week.

In the Wichita area, troopers will conduct a DUI saturation patrol on the Kansas Turnpike between Mile Markers 33 and 42 — or south of the I-135 interchange in Wichita to near Mulvane — from 9 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday.

They’ll also watch for speeders on I-235 from 9 to 11 a.m. next Friday. Troopers will then do a DUI saturation patrol in Kingman and Reno counties from 9 p.m. on July 21 to 1 a.m. on July 22.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'Nashville' entertainer sings with Kansas prison workers

'Nashville' entertainer sings with Kansas prison workers 1:31

'Nashville' entertainer sings with Kansas prison workers
Corrections boss talks about recent disturbance at El Dorado prison 2:13

Corrections boss talks about recent disturbance at El Dorado prison
KSHB helicopter shows toddler in stolen car being rescued by KCK police officer 0:46

KSHB helicopter shows toddler in stolen car being rescued by KCK police officer

View More Video