A car struck a bicycle carrying three girls in Haysville on Wednesday. One of the girls, who is 8, was hospitalized. (July 12, 2017)
A car struck a bicycle carrying three girls in Haysville on Wednesday. One of the girls, who is 8, was hospitalized. (July 12, 2017) Stan Finger The Wichita Eagle
A car struck a bicycle carrying three girls in Haysville on Wednesday. One of the girls, who is 8, was hospitalized. (July 12, 2017) Stan Finger The Wichita Eagle

Local

July 13, 2017 2:12 PM

Girl hit by car in Haysville critical, police say

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

An 8-year-old girl struck by a vehicle in Haysville while riding a bicycle Wednesday was in critical condition at a Wichita-area hospital as of Thursday morning, according to Haysville Police Chief Jeff Whitfield.

In a news release, Whitfield that police have not released the injured girl’s name. The girl, who had been incorrectly listed as being 10 on Wednesday, was riding a bicycle with two other girls – ages 2 and 10 – in the 1400 block of East Kay Avenue just after 5 p.m. when the crash occurred.

The other girls suffered minor injuries but did not need to be transported for medical care.

The woman driving the car that hit the bicycle stopped after the impact and has cooperated with authorities, police said Wednesday. Whitfield said the crash is still under investigation

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What to do if you've been in a car accident

What to do if you've been in a car accident 1:09

What to do if you've been in a car accident
How to reduce risk of fires at home 1:17

How to reduce risk of fires at home
How to tell if you are a victim of identity theft 1:20

How to tell if you are a victim of identity theft

View More Video