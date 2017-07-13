Girl hit by car in Haysville critical, police say

An 8-year-old girl struck by a vehicle in Haysville while riding a bicycle Wednesday was in critical condition at a Wichita-area hospital as of Thursday morning, according to Haysville Police Chief Jeff Whitfield.
In a news release, Whitfield that police have not released the injured girl’s name. The girl, who had been incorrectly listed as being 10 on Wednesday, was riding a bicycle with two other girls – ages 2 and 10 – in the 1400 block of East Kay Avenue just after 5 p.m. when the crash occurred.
The other girls suffered minor injuries but did not need to be transported for medical care.
The woman driving the car that hit the bicycle stopped after the impact and has cooperated with authorities, police said Wednesday. Whitfield said the crash is still under investigation
