July 13, 2017 2:10 PM

Like Starbucks Teavana drinks? Here’s how to get one for free

By Delaney Hiegert

dhiegert@wichitaeagle.com

Starbucks is giving away drinks for free.

You read that right – free. No coupons or rewards memberships required.

Just show up at a Starbucks between 1 and 2 p.m. Friday and receive a 12-ounce Teavana shaken iced tea infusion drink for free.

The “Free Tea Friday” promotion is to celebrate Starbucks’ new line of shaken iced teas, made without artificial flavors and sweeteners, a Starbucks newsroom article said.

Three tea infusion flavors will be offered year-round: Pineapple Black Tea, Peach Citrus White Tea and Strawberry Green Tea.

The drinks, which were first introduced in stores Tuesday, are made with tea, fruit and botanical blends and liquid cane sugar.

The “Free Tea Friday” is a national promotion and includes all stores in Wichita, a local Starbucks manager said.

