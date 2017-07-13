Boil water advisories issued for Butler County

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued two boil water advisories for Butler County.
The advisories include the public water supply for all of Butler County Rural Water District No. 2 and customers south of 70th Street in District No. 4.
The advisories were issued because of a line break that caused a loss of pressure. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.
The advisories took effect on July 13, 2017, and will remain until the conditions have been resolved.
According to KDHE, customers should:
▪ Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation, or use bottled water.
▪ Dispose ice cubes and do not use ice from household automatic icemakers.
▪ Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersing for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
▪ Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled, but children should be supervised to ensure they do not swallow the water. People with cuts or rashes should consult their doctor.
▪ If tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
Customers can find their Rural Water District online at the Kansas Rural Water Association.
Katherine Burgess: 316-268-6400, @KathsBurgess
