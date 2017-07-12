Local

Leavenworth officer fatally shoots man while investigating stolen vehicle report

By Stan Finger

July 12, 2017 5:40 PM

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has sent a team to Leavenworth to investigate an officer-involved shooting there late Tuesday night.

A 47-year-old Leavenworth man was shot to death by the officer, who was investigating the report of a stolen vehicle, according to a statement released by the KBI.

The shooting occurred shortly after 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Rose Street after the officer encountered Antonio Garcia Jr. An altercation ensued and the officer shot Garcia, according to the KBI.

Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer was not injured.

Heather Garcia, 41, of Leavenworth, the victim’s wife, was arrested on suspicion of multiple offenses: interfering with the law enforcement investigation; “concealing, destroying or altering evidence”; and criminal damage to property.

