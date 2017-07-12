People You Should Know

Advertising
Fidel Serrano, a graphic designer, and Ashley Ward, a junior account manager, have joined Lifeboat Creative.
Brian Wiens has been promoted to brand strategist at Gardner Design.
Law
Charles Harris of Wichita has been reappointed to a three-year term on the Kansas Child Support Guidelines Advisory Committee by Chief Justice Lawton Nuss of the Kansas Supreme Court.
Nonprofits
Rainbows United has hired Renee Walker as vice president of Human Resources and Desiree Allen as Human Resources coordinator.
The Wichita office of the American Heart Association has announced the following new hires: Morgan Jonas, corporate events director for Go Red For Women; Brie Pringle, corporate events director for the Heart Walk; Danielle Lamb, corporate events director for the Heart Ball.
The board of directors for Wichita Women’s Initiative Network has named four new members to three-year terms: Janelle Conway (Equity Bank); Stephanie Gaskill-Jakub (J.P. Weigand); Nicole Howerton (Howerton+White Integrated Marketing Agency); and Todd Tedesco (Foulston Siefkin).
Heartspring has added two new board members to its board of trustees: Kristen Aberle (Westar Energy) and Jay Voncannon (Koch Industries).
Organizations
Rachel Douglass has been promoted from manager of engagement to director of engagement at the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The Wichita Northwest Lions Club has installed new officers for 2017-18: Rudy Diethelm, treasurer; Sandra Childs, secretary; JoLynne Campbell, 2nd vice president; Bill Murphy, 1st vice president; and Scott Helmke, president.
Real estate
Melissa LeBrun has joined the West Office of J.P. Weigand & Sons Realtors as a residential sales associate.
Technology
Kansas Fiber Network (KsFiberNet) has appointed Mike Brigman as its new president.
Comments