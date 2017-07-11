A passer-by pulled a woman from the Mobile Manor Estates pool. She was there with her small grandchild, police say.
Local

July 11, 2017 4:39 PM

Woman found unresponsive in pool now ‘fighting for her life,’ family says

By Delaney Hiegert

dhiegert@wichitaeagle.com

The woman found unresponsive in a pool at Mobile Manor Estates on Monday afternoon is “fighting for her life,” family members say.

The woman, whose family identified her as Kim Neal, suffered from a medical issue that caused her to pass out and fall into the pool in the 2600 block of South Meridian. The case was initially reported as a near drowning.

The family said Neal is in the intensive care unit at Wesley Medical Center and is connected to oxygen to breathe.

Neal was with her 2-year-old grandson when the accident occurred, her aunt Mary Simmons said.

“I don’t think he realized what happened,” Simmons said. “He won’t even be 3 until next week. Thank God he was all right.”

Simmons said they won’t receive further updates on Neal’s condition until Wednesday.

Delaney Hiegert: 316-268-6212, @Delaney_C

