Updated: Man sought in connection with Winfield mobile home fire

Updated 1:40 p.m.: The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office wants to speak with 25-year-old Jacob Andres in connection with a mobile home fire near Winfield on Tuesday. Sheriff David Falletti said there is a possibility Andres may have a gun. He was not located in or around the home engulfed in the early-morning blaze when the area was searched by authorities, he said.
Anyone with information about Andres’ whereabouts is asked to leave a tip with the Sheriff’s Office at 620-221-5444 or Cowley County Crime Stoppers at 620-221-7777 or 620-441-7777.
Falletti urged the public to avoid approaching Andres if they spot him.
Original story: Authorities in Cowley County are working to find the cause of an early morning fire that engulfed a mobile home southeast of Winfield.
Sheriff David Falletti said in an e-mail that deputies sent to 19979 151st Road just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday for a reported domestic disturbance found smoke coming from a single-wide trailer home. The fire quickly engulfed the building, he said.
One of the deputies heard “what sounded like popping noises from inside the residence and believed it could either be gun shots or noises form the fire itself,” Falletti said.
Authorities formed a perimeter around the home, and fire crews from Winfield and Atlanta extinguished the flames after they arrived, he said. It was immediately unclear what caused the noises.
The cause and origin of the fire remained under investigation Tuesday morning. Falletti said no one was in the home when authorities responded. No one was hurt.
