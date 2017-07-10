Holcomb man thrown from motorcycle is in Wichita hospital

An 18-year-old man is in critical condition at a Wichita hospital after being thrown from a motorcycle Sunday night in Garden City.
Garden City police say Jedadiah Clepper of Holcomb was headed east in the 2600 block of East Kansas Avenue after leaving the Garden City Plaza when a 2010 Ford Mustang made a left-hand turn onto the street around 10:50 p.m. Clepper “locked up the brakes” on the 2012 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle when he noticed the car, “which caused him to be ejected,” police said in a news release.
When officers arrived following a report of a motorcycle-car collision, they found Clepper lying on the road with several injuries. He was taken by ambulance to St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City and later was flown to Via Christ Hospital St. Francis in Wichita, police said. The 39-year-old driving the Mustang wasn’t hurt in the crash, according to the news release.
Clepper was listed in critical condition on Monday afternoon, a St. Francis house supervisor said. Police didn’t immediately release other details about the accident.
