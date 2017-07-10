Comstock Getty Images
Case of alleged doctoring of will for $20 million estate set for trial

Associated Press

July 10, 2017 2:20 PM

HAYS, Kan. (AP) – A former caretaker is set to go on trial this fall on charges alleging that she doctored the will of her western Kansas employer to make herself the primary beneficiary of his more than $20 million estate instead of the Fort Hays State University Foundation.

The Hutchinson News reports that the federal mail fraud trial for Wanda Oborny is set for Nov. 14 in Wichita. Oborny is free on $25,000 bond.

She was indicted in January after an Ellis County District Court ruled that the valid will for Earl Field is the one bequeathing most of his wealth to the foundation. A legal fight erupted when Oborny said she found a letter shortly after Field’s 2013 death that said he’d decided to give most of his estate to her.

