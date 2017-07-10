Hutchinson girl, 10, struck by car is improving, police say

The 10-year-old Hutchinson girl who was taken by helicopter to Wesley Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car on Sunday is improving.
Officer Matthew Rucker of the Hutchinson Police Department on Monday described the girl’s condition as “stable.” She remains in the hospital but suffered no serious head injuries, he said.
“She’s got a few broken bones, but nothing potentially life-threatening,” Rucker said.
The girl was in the roadway of Eighth Avenue around 6:40 p.m. Sunday when the driver of a 1999 Toyota Corolla struck her, Rucker said. It is still unknown why she was in the street.
The names of the girl and the driver have not been released because the investigation is still ongoing, Rucker said. Authorities said Sunday on Facebook that the driver was cooperating with police.
Delaney Hiegert: 316-268-6212, @Delaney_C
