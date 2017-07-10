Wesley Medical Center.
Wesley Medical Center. File photo The Wichita Eagle
Wesley Medical Center. File photo The Wichita Eagle

Local

July 10, 2017 2:01 PM

Hutchinson girl, 10, struck by car is improving, police say

By Delaney Hiegert

dhiegert@wichitaeagle.com

The 10-year-old Hutchinson girl who was taken by helicopter to Wesley Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car on Sunday is improving.

Officer Matthew Rucker of the Hutchinson Police Department on Monday described the girl’s condition as “stable.” She remains in the hospital but suffered no serious head injuries, he said.

“She’s got a few broken bones, but nothing potentially life-threatening,” Rucker said.

The girl was in the roadway of Eighth Avenue around 6:40 p.m. Sunday when the driver of a 1999 Toyota Corolla struck her, Rucker said. It is still unknown why she was in the street.

The names of the girl and the driver have not been released because the investigation is still ongoing, Rucker said. Authorities said Sunday on Facebook that the driver was cooperating with police.

Delaney Hiegert: 316-268-6212, @Delaney_C

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

‘Many women find a sense of themselves in burlesque’

‘Many women find a sense of themselves in burlesque’ 1:33

‘Many women find a sense of themselves in burlesque’
Truck smashes into TV station 0:22

Truck smashes into TV station
DodgeBrawl 2017: ‘A lot of fun, a little competition’ 1:46

DodgeBrawl 2017: ‘A lot of fun, a little competition’

View More Video