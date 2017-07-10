Customers to share $50 million if new Westar-KCP&L merger plan approved

Westar Energy and Kansas City Power & Light customers would split $50 million in bill credits in 2018 under a new proposal for the largest utility merger in state history.
And in the future, merger savings would help keep electric rates from rising as fast as they would if the utilities continue to operate as two stand-alone businesses, company officials said in announcing the deal on Monday.
The new merger plan differs significantly from the merger proposal rejected by the Kansas Corporation Commission in December as “too risky” and not beneficial to the 1.6 million Kansas and Missouri customers who would be served.
The new merger proposal is portrayed as a “merger of equals” – in contrast to the rejected plan in which Westar would have been bought out by KCP&L’s parent company, Great Plains Energy.
The new plan has a better chance of meeting KCC standards that require Kansas customers to benefit when utilities merge, said Terry Bassham, the president and chief executive of Great Plains, who would continue those roles in a merged company.
“We constructed the entire transaction on being responsive to the KCC’s (rejection) order,” Bassham said. “All of the work we’ve done since then has been focused around how do we meet the KCC standards. And if we can’t meet it, we shouldn’t do another deal.”
David Nickell, consumer counsel for the Citizens’ Utility Ratepayer Board, said the new proposal “is a lot more definitive and we perceive a lot more favorable to the consumer and communities than the past proposal.”
Nickel said CURB, the state agency representing residential and small-business utility customers, will analyze the proposal with an eye toward ensuring that the companies can actually achieve the projected savings without harming customers some other way.
Gone from the new deal is the “acquisition premium” of the earlier proposal, which would have had Great Plains paying $4.8 billion more than the book value of Westar’s assets to acquire the company from its stockholders.
That would have weakened the joint utility’s financial condition and was one of the biggest factors in the KCC rejecting the deal.
Westar and KCP&L estimate they can reduce the cost of operating the utilities by $35 million-$40 million in the first year, rising to $140 million-$170 million a year from 2021onward.
“Cost savings resulting from the merger efficiencies will benefit customers through the normal regulatory (rate-setting) process, which also will allow the combined company a better opportunity to earn its authorized return without relying solely on rate increases,” the companies said in a joint statement.
Merger savings are forecast to come mainly from consolidating office functions of the two utilities and eliminating duplicated departments.
Under the new plan, operational headquarters would be split between Topeka and Kansas City, Mo. The corporate headquarters would be on the Missouri side.
Both companies have been drawing down their employee bases through retirements and attrition to try to minimize merger-related layoffs.
The initial $50 million in customer savings would be distributed as a one-time bill credit in 2018.
How much that works out per customer will be part of the merger planning process at the KCC, Bassham and Nickel said.
Shared equally, it comes out to about $30 a customer.
In the new proposal, Westar and Great Plains shareholders would trade in their stock for shares of the new utility, which is yet to be named.
As owners of the larger company, Westar stockholders would get one share of stock in the new company for each Westar share they currently own. Great Plains shareholders would receive slightly less than six-tenths of a share for each of their current shares.
The stock trading would total about $14 billion and would be tax-free for the shareholders. Shareholders from both companies will have to approve the merger for it to be completed.
Westar CEO Mark Ruelle would remain with the merged utility as non-executive chairman of the board. Under the previous proposal, he would have had no role in the merged company.
