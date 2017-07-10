Woman killed in weekend motorcycle collision near Perry Lake

A 57-year-old Kansas City, Mo., woman died after two motorcycles collided in Jefferson County over the weekend.
The Kansas Highway Patrol said Debra L. Elling was riding on a 2014 Harley Davidson with 59-year-old Timmy E. Elling around 3:30 p.m. Saturday when the motorcycle rear-ended a second Harley Davidson headed west on Kansas Highway 92 about two miles east of Ozawkie.
The collision caused the second motorcycle to slide into the eastbound lane of the highway. The Ellings’ Harley slid into the ditch on the westbound side of the road, the highway patrol said. Debra Elling died afterward.
Timmy E. Elling and the couple on the second Harley — 61-year-old Donald P. Shalz and 62-year-old Cindy K. Shalz, both of Kansas City, Kan. — were injured in the crash, the highway patrol said. They were taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka for treatment.
Ozawkie is near Perry Lake, which is north of the Kansas River between Topeka and Lawrence.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
