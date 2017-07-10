Rawlins County man dead after rollover crash

A 20-year-old Herndon man died after the truck he was riding in left a Rawlins County road and rolled into a pasture on Sunday afternoon.
Trevor Charles Sattler was a passenger in a 2005 Chevy Silverado that was traveling eastbound on Rawlins County Road X when it lost control and veered off the road to the north around 2:30 p.m., the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report.
The truck skidded through an intersection about 2 1/2 miles west of Herndon, went into the ditch and flipped before stopping in a pasture.
The 17-year-old Phillipsburg boy driving the truck survived but was injured. He was taken to a Denver hospital for treatment, the highway patrol said. Rawlins County is in northwest Kansas near the Nebraska and Colorado borders.
