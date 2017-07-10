Kansas Highway Patrol
Kansas Highway Patrol File photo The Wichita Eagle
Kansas Highway Patrol File photo The Wichita Eagle

Local

July 10, 2017 9:51 AM

Rawlins County man dead after rollover crash

By Amy Renee Leiker

aleiker@wichitaeagle.com

A 20-year-old Herndon man died after the truck he was riding in left a Rawlins County road and rolled into a pasture on Sunday afternoon.

Trevor Charles Sattler was a passenger in a 2005 Chevy Silverado that was traveling eastbound on Rawlins County Road X when it lost control and veered off the road to the north around 2:30 p.m., the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report.

The truck skidded through an intersection about 2 1/2 miles west of Herndon, went into the ditch and flipped before stopping in a pasture.

The 17-year-old Phillipsburg boy driving the truck survived but was injured. He was taken to a Denver hospital for treatment, the highway patrol said. Rawlins County is in northwest Kansas near the Nebraska and Colorado borders.

Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker

