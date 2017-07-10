Girl, 5, sought by police for welfare check found

Valley Center police said Friday they found a 5-year-old girl sought for a welfare check.
Gracie Burke has been reunited with her legal guardians, the department said in a Facebook post, and the circumstances of the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorneys Office for review “to determine if any charges will be filed.”
Police last week asked for the public’s help in locating Gracie, who was thought to be headed to Colorado with her 22-year-old mother, Kaylie Koerner; her mother’s boyfriend, 21-year-old Stephen J. Rogers; and a 6-month-old child.
