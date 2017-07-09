Block party to provide backpacks, supplies for students in need

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story contained an incorrect name of the church where the event is being held.
Down 2 Earth Youth Restoration Project, Shock Barbershop and Mid American Diversified Entrepreneurs are hosting their second annual Back 2 School Block Party, providing kids with school supplies, backpacks and clothes to start the school year.
“Any little bit helps when you’re struggling to make ends meet,” said Quantin McIntosh, president of Mid American Diversified Entrepreneurs and a volunteer with Down 2 Earth.
The Back to School Block Party will be held at the New Life Church, 1156 N. Oliver, on July 29 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The idea for the event was started by Bryce Graham, co-founder of Down 2 Earth and owner of Shock Barbershop. Graham decided it would be a good idea to give free back-to-school haircuts to kids in the community.
From there, the idea spread to giving away backpacks, school supplies and food; including local vendors; and having live music.
This year there will be a car and motorcycle show, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, fashion show, food, live entertainment, a bouncy house and a City Council town hall debate.
While the block party continues to grow, the focus remains the same.
“The emphasis is on the youth, making sure we’re equipping them with everything they need for success in education,” Graham said.
To make a donation, call 316-453-6233 or stop by New Life Church, 1156 N. Oliver.
Supriya Sridhar: 316-268-6246, @supriyasridhar_
