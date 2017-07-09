The Back 2 School Block Party will help provide backpacks and other school supplies to students in need.
The Back 2 School Block Party will help provide backpacks and other school supplies to students in need. TNS File photo
The Back 2 School Block Party will help provide backpacks and other school supplies to students in need. TNS File photo

Local

July 09, 2017 4:02 PM

Block party to provide backpacks, supplies for students in need

By Supriya Sridhar

ssridhar@wichitaeagle.com

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story contained an incorrect name of the church where the event is being held.

Down 2 Earth Youth Restoration Project, Shock Barbershop and Mid American Diversified Entrepreneurs are hosting their second annual Back 2 School Block Party, providing kids with school supplies, backpacks and clothes to start the school year.

“Any little bit helps when you’re struggling to make ends meet,” said Quantin McIntosh, president of Mid American Diversified Entrepreneurs and a volunteer with Down 2 Earth.

The Back to School Block Party will be held at the New Life Church, 1156 N. Oliver, on July 29 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The idea for the event was started by Bryce Graham, co-founder of Down 2 Earth and owner of Shock Barbershop. Graham decided it would be a good idea to give free back-to-school haircuts to kids in the community.

From there, the idea spread to giving away backpacks, school supplies and food; including local vendors; and having live music.

This year there will be a car and motorcycle show, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, fashion show, food, live entertainment, a bouncy house and a City Council town hall debate.

While the block party continues to grow, the focus remains the same.

“The emphasis is on the youth, making sure we’re equipping them with everything they need for success in education,” Graham said.

To make a donation, call 316-453-6233 or stop by New Life Church, 1156 N. Oliver.

Supriya Sridhar: 316-268-6246, @supriyasridhar_

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

‘Many women find a sense of themselves in burlesque’

‘Many women find a sense of themselves in burlesque’ 1:33

‘Many women find a sense of themselves in burlesque’
Truck smashes into TV station 0:22

Truck smashes into TV station
DodgeBrawl 2017: ‘A lot of fun, a little competition’ 1:46

DodgeBrawl 2017: ‘A lot of fun, a little competition’

View More Video