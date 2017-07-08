One killed in Reno County when farm sprayer collides with SUV

One person was killed and another injured Saturday when an SUV collided with an agricultural vehicle on K-61 in rural Reno County, authorities said.
A Farm Patriot Sprayer was traveling north on Bone Springs Road in southwest Reno County when the driver began crossing K-61 shortly before 4 p.m., Reno County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric De La Cruz said in a statement posted on the department’s Facebook page.
The sprayer failed to yield at the stop sign and struck a Chevy Equinox SUV that was coming east on K-61, De La Cruz said. The Equinox landed on its side in the westbound lane.
The SUV’s driver and passenger were both pinned in the wreckage of the vehicle until first responders were able to free them, he said. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, which was near Arlington.
The driver was seriously injured and was taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. The driver of the sprayer was not injured.
