Charity DodgeBrawl tournament ‘a lot of fun, a little competition’

Intrust Bank Arena was split into four courts on Saturday, as neon pink and green balls flew through the air. Speakers called out names like “Bug Eaters” and “Balls of Fire” onto the courts. “Are you ready?” asked the announcer as he counted down: “3, 2, 1, dodgeball!”
The 2017 DodgeBrawl tournament started at 11 a.m. Forty-five teams competed in the double-elimination tournament, playing for a charity or nonprofit of their choice.
“I’ve grown up here my whole life,” said Scotty Germann, 29. “The community around Wichita has always been friendly. Good groups of people, good values, and that’s why we like coming to do these things.”
Germann and his team, the “Shenanigators,” chose Doctors Without Borders as their nonprofit. They could be spotted in neon green tank tops and white baseball caps carrying a giant lit-up stereo. The Shenanigators weren’t the only group to arrive in style.
In the bleachers sat Andy Litabnike, 53, and his team, wearing button-downs, ties and taped-up glasses, looking more like lab technicians than dodgeball players. From Bombardier Flight Test Center, the group consisted of flight test engineers, engineers and pilots. Their nonprofit of choice was the Society of Experimental Test Pilots Scholarship Foundation, which gives scholarships to the children of deceased or disabled society members.
“It’s such a great event. A lot of fun, a little competition, and everybody’s having fun,” Litabnike said.
Around the sides of the arena, the smell of beer and hot dogs wafted through the air. People ran around, trash-talking and joking, in good spirits. Friends banged on the transparent plastic lining the arena, cheering on matches.
On the right side of the arena stood Cameron Morgan, 33, and Annie Grey, 34. Their team, Daj Maballs, chose to serve Heartspring, which offers services to children with special needs.
“My son goes to Heartspring, he does speech therapy there. Heartspring is a wonderful place for kids that have special needs,” Grey said.
Sexy Time took home first place, winning $1,000 for the Kansas Humane Society.
However, the Shenanigators and Daj Maballs didn’t leave empty-handed. Shenanigators won best-dressed team, and Daj Maballs won best team name, taking home prize packs consisting of a party for 10 people at The Alley, two hours of riding go-karts and bowling, and cases of Mountain Dew Kickstart.
DodgeBrawl winners
First Place: Sexy Time, $1,000 for the Kansas Humane Society
Second Place: Enterprise, $750 for Greater YMCA of Wichita
Third Place: Spandex Ball Squad, $500 for Midian Shrine Plane of Mercy
