Tomato Fest to replace Tomato Day in Wichita on July 29

When one good thing comes to an end, another begins.
When the Kansas Grown Farmers Market discovered that the 2016 Tomato Day would be Wichita’s last, they made it their mission to continue an annual tomato-focused event.
The result? Tomato Fest.
The one-day festival will take place from 7 a.m. to noon July 29 at the Kansas Grown Farmers Market at the Sedgwick County Extension Office.
Tomato Fest replaces Tomato Day, which had been sponsored by the Sedgwick County Extension Master Gardeners. The extension office retired the event after 28 years to instead host its first Farms, Forks & 4-H Festival, an Aug. 26 event that will celebrate all of the extension programs.
Tomato Fest features events similar to those at Tomato Day, including tomato contests, cooking demonstrations and samples.
“It was a very big event for us, and we didn’t want to let that go,” said Tricia Holmes, special events coordinator for the farmers market, which is held in the parking lots of the extension office. “We are also trying to do new events to get people to the farmers market – new exciting ideas to get them there and hooked.”
At the festival, you can meet the festival’s tomato mascot, Miss Roma; sample different tomatoes; listen to live music; and eat at Lil’Bit Gourmet Burgers food truck, which will serve fried green tomatoes along with its normal menu.
And if you grow tomatoes, it will soon be time to start hunting for your winning tomato. But don’t just look for your garden’s best. There will also be categories for largest tomato, ugliest tomato, prettiest heirloom and prettiest plate of tomatoes.
“Tomatoes are usually plentiful in this time,” Holmes said. “Really, if you’re growing them naturally, July is when they come into play, from your yellow and red and heirloom and roma and cherry and grape tomatoes.”
Also at the festival, discover new tomato-dish recipes from Chef Jake Hartley of Blue Moon Caterers and learn tomato-growing tips from Marty Johnson with Johnson’s Garden Center.
Kids can participate in a tomato workshop and recycling education program, compete in corn hole board games and meet Troubles the Clown and Wichita Thunder Hockey’s Thunder Dog.
A full schedule for Tomato Fest can be found at http://kansasgrowninc.com/2017/03/tomato-fest/.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-268-6290, @KaitlynAlanis
