Concrete is pumped for the center pier of the new eastbound Kellogg bridge crossing over the Kansas Turnpike. @E54ICT/Twitter Courtesy photo

How to get to the Turnpike from East Kellogg

By Daniel Salazar

dsalazar@wichitaeagle.com

June 12, 2017 12:03 PM

Drivers getting onto the Kansas Turnpike on East Kellogg will need to adjust their route.

The existing ramp to the turnpike from eastbound Kellogg between Rock and Webb will close.

Instead, drivers will take a frontage road on the south side of Kellogg between Rock and Webb that will have access to the Kansas Turnpike Authority toll plaza, according to a KTA news release.

The frontage road will replace direct access to the turnpike from eastbound Kellogg.

The changes will go into effect on Thursday if the weather permits it, according to the news release.

Eastbound drivers on Kellogg will also be directed past Greenwich to the K-96 toll plaza for another way to get onto the Turnpike.

Westbound drivers on Kellogg will have to do a U-turn at Rock Road to get to the new frontage road that connects to the East Kellogg toll plaza.

More information about road construction along East Kellogg can be found at eastkelloggimprovements.com.

Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar

