Joey, a black Lab that recently underwent a leg amputation, began a rehabilitation assignment on Thursday at Northridge Veterinary Clinic and Rehabilitation. The facility offers an endless pool that offers animals like Joey the ability to regain strength and health. Joey was a stray taken in by Stacie Lim of Newton. theying@wichitaeagle.com