Woman killed in hit-and-run crash identified, suspect jailed

The woman who died after she was hit by a truck in a residential neighborhood near 13th and McLean early Wednesday morning has been identified as 39-year-old Elena Martinez of Wichita.
Martinez was in the street in the 1400 block of North Perry when she was struck by a black Chevrolet truck driven by a 27-year-old man, Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said. It was unclear why Martinez was in the road, but she may have been walking or jogging, Woodrow said.
The 27-year-old drove away after striking Martinez. Another motorist, a 61-year-old man, saw her lying wounded in the street at about 6:30 a.m. and called 911. She was taken to a Wichita hospital for treatment but succumb to her injuries Wednesday afternoon, Woodrow said.
Police initially did not know what happened to Martinez but suspected she was the victim of a hit-and-run crash. The department later confirmed that suspicion. She lived in the neighborhood where the crash occurred.
The 27-year-old was arrested and jailed on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident and other traffic charges, Woodrow said.
The collision is the 10th fatal traffic crash in the city so far this year.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
Comments