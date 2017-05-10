Christian comedian Tim Hawkins to perform in Wichita

He has sung about vacuums, fire ants and yoga pants.
On Sunday, Christian comedian and musician Tim Hawkins is bringing his humor and musical chops to Wichita.
For 10 years, Hawkins has made YouTube videos like “The Chick-fil-A Song” and “Cletus Take the Reel” and has toured the country with his standup comedy, poking fun at what his website calls “the ridiculousness of daily life.”
“The perils of marriage, homeschooling, and growing up in the Midwest may not exemplify the rock star life, but they make for really good punchlines,” his website reads.
Hawkins will perform with special guest Kenn Kington at 6 p.m. at Central Christian Church. Tickets start at $25 and are available at https://timhawkins.brushfireapp.com/events/435131.
