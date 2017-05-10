Local

May 10, 2017 4:33 PM

Crash on West Kellogg backs up traffic

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

Motorists who use westbound Kellogg from the Central Business District to get home from work will want to find an alternate route on Wednesday.

A truck crashed on the bridge over West Street just before 3:45 p.m., backing traffic up for more than a mile as the evening commute was poised to begin. No one was hurt in the crash, according to a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor.

There was no indication yet how soon traffic would be flowing normally on Kellogg, the supervisor said.

