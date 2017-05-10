Crash on West Kellogg backs up traffic

Motorists who use westbound Kellogg from the Central Business District to get home from work will want to find an alternate route on Wednesday.
A truck crashed on the bridge over West Street just before 3:45 p.m., backing traffic up for more than a mile as the evening commute was poised to begin. No one was hurt in the crash, according to a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor.
There was no indication yet how soon traffic would be flowing normally on Kellogg, the supervisor said.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments