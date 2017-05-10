When your friend is blind, you do what you can – even if you’re a duck

This is a story about Bob and Jack.
And how a good friendship can get anybody through blindness, old age and a creaky hip.
Theirs is a bromance that started years ago.
Bob is a brown and white Indian runner domestic duck.
Jack is a white – shall we say multicultural – duck of unknown poultry lineage.
Love is blind, and so is Jack.
“Bob is a seeing-eye duck,” says Laurie Dorsey, a groundskeeper at the Garvey Center in downtown Wichita.
Bob quacks and leads the way in a daily routine that demonstrates the power of friends.
Like clockwork twice a day, the two ducks perform a ritual at the Garvey Center.
If it’s morning, Dorsey will flip on the light in their climate-controlled room at the center. The room is filled with fresh straw, duck food and water and little individualized hutches where the pair wake.
They noisily march up a ramp, down a hall and through two open doors, where they stroll out to the center’s fountain.
Think of it as Wichita’s version of the famed Peabody Hotel in Memphis with its daily duck march.
At the Garvey Center, Bob and Jack swim and quack the majority of their days away. Sometime between 3:45 and 4 p.m., Dorsey asks them whether they are ready to go in.
Sometimes it takes a few tries, because Jack can be stubborn and reluctant to leave the pool.
When Jack is ready, the pair climb out of the fountain and waddle past office windows and doors to their special hallway door.
They have been doing this daily routine for the past six years. Jack is about 11 years old – ancient in duck years. An average domestic duck lives between five and seven years. Jack limps a bit because of a bad hip.
“Bob was the seeing-eye duck for Pretty Boy, as well,” Dorsey says.
Pretty Boy was a mutual duck friend that died last fall.
Ducks have been an integral part of life at the Garvey Center for the past four decades, Ann Garvey said this week. She remembers her grandmother, Olive Garvey, having ducks in the fountains.
“Grandmother was close to (Kiowa artist) Blackbear Bosin and grew up in Indian Territory in the 1890s,” Garvey said. “She had a real close connection to native culture. And it’s at the kiva fountain where the duckies swim.”
Each day, life in the 200 block of West Douglas is filled with city life: vehicles speeding along, people in suits and dresses walking quickly past.
But at the fountain, life slows down, filled with the sounds of falling water and quacking ducks.
And it is here that the fragility of life and survival comes down to an old friendship.
“Bob takes care of Jack,” Dorsey says. “Jack follows him all over. Sometimes if Jack doesn’t come in, Bob will go back and quacks for Jack.
“They are so precious. I could talk about them all day.”
So, until tomorrow, good night, Jack.
Good night, Bob.
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner
Comments