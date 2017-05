facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:22 Late-morning heavy rains hit Wichita Pause 0:15 Video shows porch thief brazenly steal patio furniture 0:50 Fidget spinning is the latest toy craze 3:25 Ron Baker relishing his growing role in the NBA 2:11 Wichita mountaineer barely survives Himalayan expedition (Part 2) 2:31 Wichita mountaineer survives Himalayan expedition (Part 3) 1:30 Sedgwick County Zoo's baby gorilla is starting to crawl 1:31 A look at Wichita's four dams 0:57 Zoo elephants take a dip in new pool 1:34 Pro tip for robbers? Don't pull a hammy before you pull out your gun Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A semi truck lost control in the rain while traveling northbound on I-135 just north of 85th Street, crossing the median and jackknifing on the southbound side of the highway Wednesday. The accident only involved the truck and no one was injured. (Video by Fernando Salazar/Kansas.com) fsalazar@wichitaeagle.com