May 10, 2017 10:50 AM

Updated: Woman hit by vehicle Wednesday morning has died, police say

By Amy Renee Leiker

Updated 3:37 p.m.: Wichita police said Wednesday afternoon that the woman found lying in the street near 14th and Perry earlier in the day has died from her injuries. An investigation showed that she was hit by a car as previously suspected, Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said in an e-mail.

The person driving the car was found and interviewed, Woodrow said. Wichita police “is not currently looking for anyone else involved in the accident,” she said in the e-mail.

The woman’s name was not being released by authorities Wednesday. She was in her 40s, Woodrow said.

Original story: A woman was taken to a Wichita hospital in critical condition after she was found lying injured in a street Wednesday morning.

Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said the woman may have been hit by a vehicle. She was discovered around 6 a.m. near 14th and Perry by someone in the area, Woodrow said. That intersection is near 13th and McLean.

No other details were immediately available. Woodrow did not know the woman’s age.

