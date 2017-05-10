Police identify man killed in Rock Road crash

Wichita police say the man killed yesterday when the truck he was driving hit a tree is 58-year-old Gary Wolf of Wichita.
What caused Wolf to veer out of the lane he was traveling in and cross over into oncoming traffic before striking a tree on the opposite side of the road is still unknown, Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said Wednesday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was driving a black Sierra GMC southbound in the 600 block of North Rock Road, near Central, when the crash occurred shortly before 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
The crash is the ninth this year in Wichita where someone has been killed, Woodrow said.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
Comments