Local

May 10, 2017 10:34 AM

Police identify man killed in Rock Road crash

By Amy Renee Leiker

aleiker@wichitaeagle.com

Wichita police say the man killed yesterday when the truck he was driving hit a tree is 58-year-old Gary Wolf of Wichita.

What caused Wolf to veer out of the lane he was traveling in and cross over into oncoming traffic before striking a tree on the opposite side of the road is still unknown, Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said Wednesday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was driving a black Sierra GMC southbound in the 600 block of North Rock Road, near Central, when the crash occurred shortly before 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

The crash is the ninth this year in Wichita where someone has been killed, Woodrow said.

Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Late-morning heavy rains hit Wichita

Late-morning heavy rains hit Wichita 0:22

Late-morning heavy rains hit Wichita
Fidget spinning is the latest toy craze 0:50

Fidget spinning is the latest toy craze
Video shows porch thief brazenly steal patio furniture 0:15

Video shows porch thief brazenly steal patio furniture

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos