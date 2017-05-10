Local

May 10, 2017 9:30 AM

Baker back in Wichita for Via Christi appearance

By Bryan Horwath

New York Knicks basketball player Ron Baker has agreed to serve as a celebrity spokesman for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at Via Christi, according to a news release.

Baker, a former Wichita State University and Scott City High School star, was back in Wichita on Tuesday to make his first public appearance for his new role at the Wichita State baseball game against Oral Roberts at Eck Stadium.

“Ron Baker epitomizes the values of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and those of Via Christi as an Ascension ministry – integrity, reverence and dignity,” said Kara Warkentine, who heads the network for Via Christi, in the release. “His strong character and faith-based family values closely align with our nonprofit Catholic mission.”

Baker’s job will be to help raise awareness of the network to benefit sick and injured children, according to the release.

After not being picked in the NBA draft last summer, Baker signed with the Knicks and appeared in 52 games during the 2016-17 season. He averaged 4.1 points and 2.1 assists per game.

Baker helped lead the Shockers to the 2013 NCAA Final Four and became a fan favorite during his time at Wichita State.

“I am pleased to support this program because it’s important to me to help kids realize their dreams,” said Baker in the release. “Going through life as a small-town Kansas kid and now being in the position to help other Kansas kids means a lot to me and my family.”

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals provide equipment, supplies and educational services at Via Christi Health’s three Wichita-area hospitals and various area clinics, according to the Via Christi website. It also serves more than 60 counties in south-central and western Kansas by providing medical assistance to families in need.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708

