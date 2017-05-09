Couple in 70s involved in fatal collision with tractor

An fatal crash that claimed the life of a 72-year-old Peck woman Monday night happened after the SUV she and her husband were in struck a tractor.
Mari Snyder was pronounced dead at the scene, near 119th Street South and 55th Street West, according to an accident report. Her husband, 70-year-old Larry Snyder, was taken in serious condition to Via Christi St. Francis Hospital for treatment of a head injury Monday night. He later deteriorated to critical condition, the report said.
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Lin Dehning said the couple was riding in a 1999 Chevy Blazer when they came upon a John Deere tractor sitting in the westbound lane of 119th shortly before 9 p.m. The man who owns the tractor, also from Peck, was about to pull a lawn mower out of the ditch along the rural Sedgwick County road when Larry Snyder tried to maneuver around it.
But he struck it with the passenger side of the SUV, where his wife was sitting, Dehning said. No one was on the tractor at the time.
Dehning didn’t know where the couple was headed when the collision occurred. The crash site is west of Peck and southeast of Clearwater.
Neither the owner of the tractor nor a woman sitting on the lawn mower he was attempting to move was hurt, Dehning said.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
Comments