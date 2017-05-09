Proposals now being taken for Dockum Drug Store sit-in memorial

If you want a chance to design one of the nation’s most significant civil rights moments of the 20th century, the Kansas African American Museum is now accepting design proposals.
The winning proposal will be turned into a new memorial in downtown Wichita honoring the legacy of the 1958 Dockum Drug Store sit-in, the nation’s first successful student-led sit-in.
The Kansas Health Foundation is funding the memorial.
“The Dockum sit-in is an example of both the racial inequity that occurred in 1958 and the efforts of engaged citizens to work for a positive community change,” said Steve Coen, president and CEO of the Kansas Health Foundation.
Artists are asked to contact Mark McCormick, the Kansas African American Museum director, at mark.mccormick@kaamuseum.org by May 30. Approved applicants will be required to submit the requisite documentation by June 30.
McCormick said the sit-in reflects how when people decide to change things, they can.
Late in the summer of 1958, members of the youth chapter of the NAACP staged a sit-in at the lunch counter at the Dockum Drug Store on the southeast corner of Douglas and Broadway. Their nonviolent effort resulted in Dockum and eventually other Rexall stores across the state providing seated service for blacks.
“In talking with some of the (Dockum Drug Store sit-in) participants who are on the committee, they said what inspired them was watching their parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles come downtown and get humiliated,” McCormick said. “One of them said the humiliations downtown were terrific. These kids decided to change things for their parents.
“And that’s an element they want in the memorial. There needs to be context for what Wichita was like in the 1950s and if you were (an) African-American who wanted to shop or eat downtown.”
Artists will be asked for the following:
▪ A short presentation/bio of the artist with references to the artist’s website, phone number and e-mail address.
▪ A short presentation of each candidate’s artwork that should include photos of any publicly installed art.
▪ A description of how the artist proposes to commemorate the sit-in based on feedback from a community advisory group, the Kansas Health Foundation and the Ambassador Hotel.
▪ A list of references containing contact information of commissioned art pieces.
▪ A projected cost to complete the assignment.
Once selected, the artwork is expected to be completed by June 30, 2018.
The dedication will be on July 19, 2018, on the 60th anniversary of the Dockum Drug Store sit-in.
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner
