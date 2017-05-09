Big apartment/retail complex OK’d for College Hill

Wichita on Tuesday inked an agreement for a developer to build 176 high-end apartments and 15,000 square feet of retail space on the site of a failed development in the College Hill area.
Uptown Landing LLC will pay $300,000 for 4.6 acres at the corner of Douglas and Rutan and has agreed to spend a minimum of $25 million to develop its project.
Although the project is less than half what was originally proposed, council members expressed gratitude to Uptown Landing for taking over the site.
“It looks like it’s going to be an absolutely amazing project, and the fact that you guys are taking this troubled piece of property and making something out of it, it’s going to be a jewel here. Thank you,” said council member James Clendenin.
“This has been a bit of an eyesore in that particular area for quite a while,” added council member Lavonta Williams.
In 2006, the city spent $7 million to acquire and prepare the site for development by builder Mike Loveland, who planned to build a $60 million project with a 14-story high-rise apartment tower.
The tower was supposed to be surrounded by an urban neighborhood of 87 condominium units, 50 brownstone houses, a four-story building of residential flats and a retail building with loft apartments.
But the original project fell apart during the recession, and only a handful of condo units were built. Those condos were seized by Loveland’s banker, and the city dissolved its development agreement with Loveland and took control of the property last year.
Uptown Landing was the successful bidder in the request for proposals process started last fall.
The city established a tax increment finance district on the original project, to divert the increased property tax income from the site to pay back the city’s $7 million investment, City Manager Robert Layton said after the meeting.
Although the developer and project have changed, the TIF district will remain in place, he said.
