Update: Cause of early-morning crash that killed man unknown

Update: Wichita police say the man killed in an east Wichita crash Tuesday morning was southbound on Rock Road in a Chevy truck and crossed into oncoming traffic before hitting a tree.
The man’s name and age were not being released immediately, Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said during the police department’s daily news briefing with reporters at City Hall. The crash happened in the 600 block of North Rock Road, near Central, shortly before 6 a.m.
Woodrow said the cause of the collision is still unknown and remains under investigation. The man was alone in the truck, she said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Original story: An early-morning crash in east Wichita on Tuesday left one person dead, according to a 911 dispatch supervisor.
The supervisor said one person was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash at Central and Rock while another person was checked for non-serious injuries. The call came in just before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
According to a Wichita Fire Department tweet, a vehicle struck a tree along Rock Road just north of the Central and Rock intersection.
Avoid Rock Rd, north of Central, due to fatality motor vehicle accident. Veh struck a tree. Fire, EMS, @WichitaPolice on scene. #icttraffic— WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) May 9, 2017
Check back to Kansas.com throughout the day as more information becomes available.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments