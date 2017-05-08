Motorcyclist who hit car leaving Dillons lot in serious condition

A motorcyclist who blew through a south Wichita intersection on Sunday night and hit a car leaving a Dillons grocery store parking lot was hospitalized in serious condition, Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said.
Woodrow said the 24-year-old man was driving “at a high rate of speed” when he collided with the vehicle near 31st Street South and Seneca. The man suffered non-life threatening injuries, she said.
The crash happened around 10 p.m.
