Local

May 08, 2017 1:28 PM

Motorcyclist who hit car leaving Dillons lot in serious condition

By Amy Renee Leiker

aleiker@wichitaeagle.com

A motorcyclist who blew through a south Wichita intersection on Sunday night and hit a car leaving a Dillons grocery store parking lot was hospitalized in serious condition, Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said.

Woodrow said the 24-year-old man was driving “at a high rate of speed” when he collided with the vehicle near 31st Street South and Seneca. The man suffered non-life threatening injuries, she said.

The crash happened around 10 p.m.

Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker

