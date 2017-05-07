Encore showing of ‘Home on the Range’ movie at Orpheum

If you missed the premiere of the “Home on the Range” movie at the Orpheum in January during that wicked ice storm, you are not out of luck.
An encore screening begins at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Orpheum, 200 N. Broadway.
This time, stars of the movie will be there, including a question and answer session with Buck Taylor, Rance Howard, Darby Hinton, Matthew Greer, Mitch Holthus – the voice of the Kansas City Chiefs – and more.
Cowboy singer Michael Martin Murphey will do a special performance of the Kansas state song.
Tickets are available through Select-A-Seat online or at the box office at Intrust Bank Arena. Cost is $20 for the movie or $40 for the movie and a pre-show VIP meet and greet.
The movie has been five years in the making.
It was produced by Lone Chimney Films, a Kansas nonprofit film organization. The group has also produced “The Road to Vallhalla,” “Touched by Fire: Bleeding Kansas” and “Bloody Dawn: The Lawrence Massacre.”
It’s the story of how the song “Home on the Range” sprang up on the Kansas prairie and quickly made its way along cattle trails to cowtowns, gaining national popularity with the advent of radio. The story also includes some angst in how it was nearly stolen from Kansas, was prohibited from being played and how it took an NBC attorney from New York City to track down its true history.
It features various recordings of the famous song, from the rock group Kansas to Murphey.
The “Home on the Range” movie was filmed in and around Wichita. Scenes were shot at Old Cowtown Museum, the old Sedgwick County Courthouse and at some private locations in Sedgwick County, as well as at the historic cabin where Brewster Higley wrote the song in 1872 in Smith County.
