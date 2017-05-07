‘Voice,’ Broadway singer will return home to Wichita for Christmas show

Wichita native Chris Mann will return to Wichita to star in a Christmas gala concert on Dec. 9 with the Wichita Grand Opera.
The show, tentatively titled “Chris Mann: Home for Christmas, A Night with the Phantom,” will be Mann’s first professional appearance in his hometown since he started working on Broadway, according to a release from Wichita Grand Opera.
The show will feature several local choruses, along with the opera’s own orchestra. Mann will sing selections from “Phantom of the Opera” and more traditional holiday fare.
“Chris Mann rose to fame as a finalist on NBC’s ‘The Voice,’ ” according to the release. “Since then, he has released two Billboard chart-topping albums and has appeared in his own televised PBS special, plus hit TV programs such as ‘Glee,’ the ‘Tonight Show,’ the ‘Today Show,’ ‘Ellen,’ and more.”
Mann is a graduate of Southeast High School.
Oliver Morrison
