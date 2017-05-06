Animal cruelty case that went viral didn’t happen in Wichita

Wichita residents on Saturday continued to circulate an online post about an animal cruelty case that happened in a residential neighborhood near Town East.
“We got several calls and Facebook messages about it,” Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said in an e-mailed response to questions Saturday.
The only problem is, the incident didn’t occur near Wichita’s Towne East. Rather, it happened Tuesday in Mesquite, Texas, a suburb of Dallas.
Mesquite police reported that a family member arrived home in the 2800 block of Chisholm Trail on Tuesday afternoon and found “a disturbing mess in the house and numerous personal items were missing.”
Unknown people had “ransacked the home, throwing food around the kitchen and dumping personal belongings on the floor.”
They had also poured bleach, lighter fluid and other liquids on their Chihuahua and pit bull, which were in a crate, according to an account of the crime posted in a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for the injured dog.
The Chihuahua escaped injury, but the chemicals burned ulcers into the pit bull puppy’s eyes. The puppy is nearly blind as a result.
A plea for help that included a security camera photo of a suspect had been shared more than 80,000 times on Facebook by late in the week.
“Does anyone know this sicko?” a Wichita woman asked in her post sharing the images.
As of Saturday afternoon, the GoFundMe page had raised nearly $4,000, four times the amount requested to help cover veterinary bills.
A tip helped investigators identify four suspects, Mesquite police said. Two have since been arrested.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments