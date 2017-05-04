Record 8 tons of unused medicines turned in

Kansas residents disposed of more than 8 tons of unused medicines during last week’s National Drug Take-Back Day, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Thursday.
Kansas law enforcement officers collected 16,314 pounds of medicines at more than 100 locations throughout the state during the event on Saturday, according to a report from the federal Drug Enforcement Administration. That total set a single-day record in Kansas for the most collected since the semi-annual program began in 2010.
This year’s total far surpassed the old record of 13,894 pounds collected in April 2016, Schmidt said in a statement.
“Safe storage and proper disposal are the keys to preventing the accidental or intentional misuse of medications,” Schmidt said.
Kansans have safely destroyed a total of 117,693 pounds of medications in the 13 collection days that have been held since 2010. Law enforcement agencies turn the drugs they collect over to the DEA, which safely destroys the medications.
Unused prescriptions can be turned in year-round at many local law enforcement locations, Schmidt said. Residents should contact their local sheriff’s office or police department for more information.
