Drop off hazardous household chemicals in Colwich

Sedgwick County is hosting a household hazardous waste collection event in Colwich on Saturday.
You can drop off unused gasoline, fuels, used motor oil, anti-freeze, solvents, old paint, unused cleaning materials and other household chemicals at the administrative center at 310 S. Second St. in Colwich. It runs from 9 a.m. to noon.
“It protects our environment, and I think that’s critical,” said Sedgwick County Commissioner David Dennis, whose district includes Colwich.
Environmental Resources director Susan Erlenwein said remote collection events complement the county’s Household Hazardous Waste facility at 801 Stillwell, which is open Tuesday through Saturday.
The Colwich collection event is open to any Sedgwick County resident.
