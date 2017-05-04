One injured in school bus accident

A school bus collided with a pedestrian in southwest Wichita early Thursday morning, according to a 911 dispatch supervisor.
The supervisor said that one person was transported as an urgent patient after the collision, which happened at about 7:40 a.m. at 29th Street and Osage, which is near Enders Open Magnet Elementary School.
Sgt. Nikki Woodrow of the Wichita Police Department said a 22-year-old man was taken to a local hospital following the call.
The bus was on its way to Sowers Alternative High School at 2400 E. Wassall, said Wichita schools spokeswoman Susan Arensman.
“A pedestrian walked into the back of the bus,” Arensman said. “I don’t know how ... The pedestrian was the one injured. There was only one student on board and no one was injured on the bus.”
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
