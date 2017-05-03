Local

May 03, 2017 1:04 PM

Andover Central High evacuated after science experiment goes wrong

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

A wayward science experiment Wednesday morning led to the evacuation of Andover Central High School, according to a news release from police.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Andover Police Department said smoke from a science experiment that went awry caused the high school to be evacuated at around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

No injuries were reported and the smoke created was not toxic, the release said. Students and staff were moved to Andover Central Middle School during the evacuation.

