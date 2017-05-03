Andover Central High evacuated after science experiment goes wrong

A wayward science experiment Wednesday morning led to the evacuation of Andover Central High School, according to a news release from police.
In a post on its Facebook page, the Andover Police Department said smoke from a science experiment that went awry caused the high school to be evacuated at around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
No injuries were reported and the smoke created was not toxic, the release said. Students and staff were moved to Andover Central Middle School during the evacuation.
Check back to Kansas.com as more information becomes available.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
