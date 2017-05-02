Search underway in Wichita for missing woman with Alzheimer’s

Wichita police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman with Alzheimer’s disease.
Blanca Urista, 69, went missing from the 1500 block of North Emporia at about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by authorities.
Urista left on foot in an unknown direction. She was last seen wearing a red, long-sleeved sweater with a gray T-shirt beneath it. She was also wearing light blue jeans.
She is 4-foot-3 and has a thin build and red hair. Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.
