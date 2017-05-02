A slight increase in homeless residents in Sedgwick County

There are a few more homeless people in Sedgwick County than there were a year ago, officials say.
The Wichita-Sedgwick County Point-In-Time Homeless Count on Jan. 25 showed there were 575 homeless people on that date, up four from the same date a year ago.
The survey represents a snapshot of homelessness on a specific night.
The number of homeless veterans increased to 57 in 2017, up 11 from 2016. The overall number of chronically homeless individuals held steady at 39 when compared with 2016.
According to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, a person is considered chronically homeless when they are unaccompanied and homeless, have a disabling condition and have been homeless for a total of 12 months in the last three years.
