Local

May 02, 2017 4:06 PM

A slight increase in homeless residents in Sedgwick County

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

There are a few more homeless people in Sedgwick County than there were a year ago, officials say.

The Wichita-Sedgwick County Point-In-Time Homeless Count on Jan. 25 showed there were 575 homeless people on that date, up four from the same date a year ago.

The survey represents a snapshot of homelessness on a specific night.

The number of homeless veterans increased to 57 in 2017, up 11 from 2016. The overall number of chronically homeless individuals held steady at 39 when compared with 2016.

According to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, a person is considered chronically homeless when they are unaccompanied and homeless, have a disabling condition and have been homeless for a total of 12 months in the last three years.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

See where rock stars stay when they come to Wichita

See where rock stars stay when they come to Wichita 2:17

See where rock stars stay when they come to Wichita
May Day marchers demand end to deportations 2:06

May Day marchers demand end to deportations
Six Pittsburg students honored for their work at White House Correspondents’ Dinner 1:17

Six Pittsburg students honored for their work at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos