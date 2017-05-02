Inside Wichita: A peek into where folks ordinarily don’t go

The Eagle is launching a new video series called “Inside Wichita.” We plan to show you places you could not or would not normally see.
Our first video takes you inside the Rock Star Suite at the Ambassador Hotel Wichita. Many of the entertainers who perform at nearby Intrust Bank Arena spend the night in this luxurious suite that has a shower that can fit up to eight people, among other high-end amenities.
We plan to run this series every few weeks.
Please let us know if you have any ideas by e-mailing jgreen@wichitaeagle.com.
