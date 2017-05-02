Saddle up, partner, cowboy poetry contests are headed your way

Mosey up to the microphone: The 2017 Kansas Cowboy Poetry Contest is about to take place with two regional contests, then a flourishing finale at the Flint Hills Discovery Center in Manhattan.
The top three qualifiers in each regional contest will advance to the finals on June 9, the night before the Symphony in the Flint Hills.
Winners receive the Saddlejack Bradrick Award, the Governor’s Buckle, discounts and gift certificates from western stores and two tickets to the Symphony in the Flint Hills. They also get a chance to present their poems in a story circle after the symphony. State winners can then go on to compete in the National Cowboy Poetry Rodeo, with entries paid by the Kansas contest.
The qualifying contests will be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Prairie Rose Chuckwagon, 15231 SW Parallel St., Benton; and at 7 p.m. on May 19 at Rollin “Red” Vandever Memorial Park, 10392 Jade Road, Fredonia.
To enter, go to www.cowboypoetrycontest.com to print out an entry form. Contestants can recite a serious and/or humorous poem. Awards will be presented in both categories. The contests and finals are free and open to the public.
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner
Comments