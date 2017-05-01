Ramp from Kellogg to West Street to close

The exit ramp off eastbound Kellogg to West Street in west Wichita will be closed until late 2017 beginning next week, according to a news release from the Kansas Department of Transportation.
The ramp will be closed beginning May 8 as part of the work being done to create a new ramp that will go from northbound I-235 to eastbound Kellogg, then on to West Street, the release said.
A new ramp from West Street to eastbound Kellogg is being constructed and could be open by mid-May, the release said. The target is for all West Street lanes to be opened for motorists by early June or sooner, the release said.
In other Wichita road construction news and notes this week:
▪ Traffic on Maple Street has returned to two lanes in each direction. When bridge work resumes (late summer), it will again be reduced to one lane in each direction.
▪ Crews are scheduled to work on some night concrete patching on I-235 (updates throughout the week are posted on KDOT’s Twitter page).
▪ On Monday night, ramps from I-235 to both northbound and southbound I-135 will close. The ramp from westbound Kellogg to southbound I-235 is also scheduled to close.
