Wichita’s immigrant community plans march, rally today

There will be a march and a rally on Monday to support the immigrant community, as part of a national day of advocacy, with similar events planned across the country.
The first event started at 11 a.m. at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium and is called Day Without Immigrants. Sara, who didn’t want her last name being used because she is not a citizen, was one of about 40 who had showed up, she said, to try to change perceptions about immigrants.
She was brought by her parents to the U.S. at 14 and currently has Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals status, which allows her to work and go to school. But one DACA recipient has been deported since Donald Trump was elected. Although Trump has said he may support DACA recipients, immigration activists are hoping to keep the pressure on.
“We are just asking for dignity and protection,” said Sara, who was pulling her son Ian, 3, behind in a wagon. “I came here to study and go to school.”
And the second event, organized by Sunflower Community Action, starts at 4:30 p.m. at Nomar Plaza near 21st and Broadway and is called “Rise Up! Stop Deporting Families! Celebrate All Immigrants!” The two-mile march will be escorted by police and afterward there will be speakers and food for sale.
The second event has a poster that included minorities from all different backgrounds and the focus, according to Jan Swartzendruber, one of the organizers, is on bringing all groups together. “It’s a unity movement, it’s not just illegal immigrants, it’s not just workers from south of the border being attacked,” Swartzendruber said. “So we want everyone to understand together we need to have each other’s back.”
The event has been in the works for months and was planned for May 1, because, “May 1 is a day when workers have traditionally asserted their rights,” Swartzendruber said.
The first event is organized by La Cosecha, “a group more focused on workers striking to demonstrate the power of labor in the US,” Swartzendruber said.
The event follows a weekend social media uproar when Mick’s Bar and Grill had posted an anti-immigrant message on the sign outside: “No sanctuary here,” the sign read. “We call ICE. Valid ID required.”
The sign had been taken down by Monday.
Oliver Morrison: 316-268-6499, @ORMorrison
