April 29, 2017 5:33 PM

Rain brings authenticity to ‘Civil War Day’ at Cowtown

By Travis Heying

“Civil War Day” at Wichita’s Old Cowtown Museum featured more rain and mud than it did muskets and cannons. Despite the miserable conditions, the re-enactors taking part said they appreciated the authenticity that the rain brought to the experience.

“It’s given us the immersion that we need, and that’s what re-enactors strive for is authenticity,” said Braden Robertson of Olathe.

Organizer Gregory Hunt said Civil War activities and re-enactors would continue at noon on Sunday, rain or shine.

Rain, mud add layer of authenticity to Civil War event

