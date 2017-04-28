‘Science Friday’ to broadcast from Wichita

Science correspondent Ira Flatow, host of the popular NPR show “Science Friday,” will record a show at Wichita’s Orpheum Theatre in September.
According to KMUW, 89.1 FM, which broadcasts Flatow’s show at 1 p.m. Fridays, the show will broadcast from the Orpheum on Sept. 9.
“We are thrilled to be chosen as a city for the Science Friday team to visit. They seldom hit the road, so it’s a big deal for our community,” said Sarah Jane Crespo, director of community engagement for KMUW.
The live show “will focus on science and innovation of the Wichita area,” Crespo said. “It’s going to be exciting to find out what they focus on.”
Tickets will go on sale July 1 at Select-A-Seat outlets and the Orpheum Theatre box office.
“Science Friday” features entertaining and educational stories about science and technology. It has more than 1.8 million listeners each week on 374 public radio stations across the United States.
The show is independently produced by the Science Friday Initiative and distributed by Public Radio International.
Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias
Comments