‘Diamond heist’ to be centerpiece of Crime Stoppers event

Guests at a Crime Stoppers event next month will have the opportunity to solve a fictional crime.
The Great Wichita Diamond Heist Mystery Dinner, a fundraiser for Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County, will be held at 6 p.m. on May 13 at Murfin Stables, 14515 E. 13th St. Tickets are $85 per person or $650 for a table of eight.
The dinner is being held to benefit the organization’s tip awards fund. Since its inception 37 years ago, Crime Stoppers has received more than 35,000 anonymous tips.
More than 3,000 arrests have resulted from those tips, with more than $5.1 million in stolen property recovered for the owners. Police have seized more than $610,000 in illegal drugs as a result of Crime Stoppers tips.
A Kansas City company that puts on “murder mysteries” will conduct the diamond heist event, organizers said.
For more information about the fundraiser, contact Pat Jones at the Wichita Crime Commission at 316-267-1235.
